Stef Iberia opens chilled foods logistics centre in Cártama The company's new plant joins its 30 centres distributed throughout Spain, four of them in Andalucía

The Fahala industrial estate in Cártama continues to grow with the opening of a new logistics centre. Stef Iberia has opened a 7,300 square metre building with an investment in the town of more than 12 million euros, according to the company's general director, François Pinto.

The firm, specialising in the transport and storage of food products at controlled temperatures, is present in seven European countries ; Belgium, Spain, France, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal and Switzerland. The company's new plant in Cártama joins its 30 centres distributed throughout Spain, four of them in Andalucía.