El Sexmo district in Cártama gears up for its annual fair

The district of El Sexmo in Cártama in Malaga province is finalising preparations to celebrate its annual fair, which takes place from Thursday 11 to Sunday 14 September. The festivities were announced by the town’s mayor, Jorge Gallardo, together with the councillor for festivities, Anabel Rueda, and representatives of the El Sexmo youth association.

“We would like to invite all the residents of the municipality and the surrounding area to enjoy these celebrations, which feature a wide-ranging programme for all ages and which keep our traditions alive,” Gallardo said.

The fair will be preceded on 7 September by the 4th Ciudad de El Sexmo Más Mujer race, which will start at 9.30am from the Paco Vargas “El Lata” multi-purpose venue.

On Thursday, 11 September, at 6pm, the festivities will begin with an afternoon tea for senior citizens in the municipal ‘caseta’, which will be followed by a children’s party.

Friday will begin with a petanque tournament, while at 8pm, a mass will be held for the neighbourhood’s patron, La Virgen María, followed by the traditional procession of the patron through the streets of El Sexmo. Later that evening, at 10pm, there will be musical performances by La Despensa and Los Calis.

Saturday will present a 'verdiales' gathering at 1.30pm, featuring performances by the groups Raíces de Los Moras and Almogía. This will be followed at 5.30pm by the 21st threshers song contest. The purpose of this contest is to preserve and highlight one of the area’s most deep-rooted farming traditions, the trilla, a method used to separate wheat grain from the straw with a threshing board, which is traditionally accompanied by singing.

The evening’s entertainment will feature a performance by the group Sótano Sur at 11.30pm.

Sunday will offer traditional children’s games, performances by the verdiales groups El Capitán and El Sexmo, and a free paella at around 3pm. This will be followed by a performance by the Karina dance academy.