Much-demanded improvement of sports and leisure area at Alhaurín el Grande school begins In addition to being used for school activities, the playground of the CEIP Emilia Olivares serves to host different municipal events and festivals

The 2,200-square-metre playground at the Emilia Olivares school in Alhaurín el Grande, which, in addition to being used for school activities, serves to host different municipal events and festivals, is undergoing a comprehensive reform.

The much-demanded improvement work, which is a “commitment” due to its poor condition, was announced by the councillor for Works, Juan Manuel Aragón.

With the aim of adapting and improving the facilities, the works consists of the demolition and replacement of the main playground, along with the installation of new electricity and drinking water networks. The councillor said that the subbase of the new area will be improved with a layer of recycled concrete with reinforced steel mesh. The paths will also be replaced and the facilities of the sports courts and leisure areas will be renewed.

The work, which has a budget of 84,452.07 euros and will be financed by the town hall, is expected to be finished by the end of the month.

“The town hall apologises to the entire educational community for the inconvenience that the works may cause during this period, but we are sure that they will improve the school facilities and will be very beneficial for the daily use of the campus,” Aragón said.