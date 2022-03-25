Roman bridge in Ardales to be inspected for possible damage after severe flooding The town’s mayor said that the historical bridge had been compromised by a large amount of vegetation that had been dragged into the Turón river, which burst its banks due to recent heavy rain in the area

Ardales town hall has confirmed that the Roman bridge of La Molina in Ardales will be inspected for possible damage caused by the severe flooding of the Turón river earlier this week.

The town’s mayor, Juan Alberto Naranjo, who visited the area on Thursday, said that the historical bridge had been compromised by a large amount of vegetation that had been dragged into the river, which burst its banks due to heavy rain in the area on Wednesday.

The bridge, which was built in the 1st century BC, currently preserves just three of the semi-circular arches that serve to protect the bridge from the force of the flow of the river, which has been the main cause of its destruction over the years. During the reign of Isabel II (1833-1868), the bridge suffered serious storm damage, which resulted in the destruction of two of the five original arches.

The Malaga delegate of the Junta de Andalucía, Patricia Navarro, who accompanied the mayor, said, “We have come to inspect the area, listen to the mayor's requests and provide the town with all the help that is necessary.”

The heavy rainfall on Wednesday forced several families who reside in the area to leave their homes as a precautionary measure after the area was put on the red alert level.