The Roman column and cross in Cártama. SUR
Renovation of gardens surrounding Cártama's Roman cross completed
Renovation of gardens surrounding Cártama's Roman cross completed

The Cruz de Humilladero is a relic that was discovered during archaeological excavations carried out in the middle of the 18th century

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Cártama

Friday, 24 May 2024, 10:55

Cártama town hall has announced the completion of the work to renovate the gardens surrounding the Roman column of the Cruz de Humilladero, a relic that was discovered during archaeological excavations that were carried out in the middle of the 18th century.

The work, which had a budget of almost 160,000 euros, included the remodelling of areas inside the Parque Jardincillo, where the monument is located, in order to facilitate accessibility, along with the installation of ornamental lighting to give greater visibility to the space at night.

During his visit to the space, the town’s mayor, Jorge Gallardo, pointed out that this action has “great relevance” in the town, since the monument is part of the coat of arms of the municipality.

“With this project, this monument has been given greater visibility, since it can now be seen clearly, while cleaning and renovation work has also been carried out on the park, which is one of the entrances to Cártama Pueblo,” he added.

The project is part of the strategy of recovery and enhancement of the historic centre that has been carried out in order to publicise the history of the municipality and offer visitors a new tourist attraction. The column and the cross were discovered in the Plaza del Pilar Alto. It was part of one of the public buildings of the forum of the Roman city, probably a temple. In 1753, it was decided to place the column in the Parque Jardincillo.

