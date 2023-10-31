Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Cártama town hall announces the races. SUR
Registration opens for Cártama&#039;s Christmas and integration street races
Running

Registration opens for Cártama's Christmas and integration street races

The main competition will consist of a ten-kilometre circuit, along with shorter routes for different categories

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Cártama

Tuesday, 31 October 2023, 16:17

Compartir

Cártama town hall has announced that the registration platform is now open for the 18th Christmas Race, and the Race for Integration, sporting events organised by Cártama Trail Athletics Club and the Andalusian Athletics Federation that will take place on Sunday 17 December.

The initiative was announced on Monday (30 October) by the town’s mayor, Jorge Gallardo, who explained that the main competition will consist of a ten-kilometre circuit, along with shorter routes for different categories; while the integration race will consist of a 500 metre and one kilometre route. In addition, the event, which begins at 10.30am, will also have a non-competitive category for those who want to participate in fancy dress, which will have a route of four kilometres and in which a prize will be awarded for the best costume.

Trophies will be awarded for the top three in each category, along with prizes for the winners in each category of the integration race.

Registration can be made on www.atletismofaa.es

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Spain puts in more hours to produce much less than the rest of Europe
  2. 2 Storm Celine arrives in Spain bringing rain to Malaga and a large part of Andalucía today
  3. 3 Why is 1st November a public holiday in Spain?
  4. 4 Plan to ban flights in Spain where an alternative train journey of less than 2.5 hours exists
  5. 5 Number of seats on flights to and from Malaga Airport this winter is up 26.3%
  6. 6 Shoppers in Spain are filling their baskets with cheaper and less fresh produce as inflation bites
  7. 7 'Animal friendly' Fuengirola links with association that aims to promote bullfighting
  8. 8 Police warn of new Covid-19 jab scam email in Spain
  9. 9 German supermarket chain Lidl announces plans to open in San Pedro Alcántara
  10. 10 Malaga CF prevail in highly anticipated local football derby

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad