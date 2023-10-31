Registration opens for Cártama's Christmas and integration street races

Tony Bryant Cártama Compartir Copiar enlace

Cártama town hall has announced that the registration platform is now open for the 18th Christmas Race, and the Race for Integration, sporting events organised by Cártama Trail Athletics Club and the Andalusian Athletics Federation that will take place on Sunday 17 December.

The initiative was announced on Monday (30 October) by the town’s mayor, Jorge Gallardo, who explained that the main competition will consist of a ten-kilometre circuit, along with shorter routes for different categories; while the integration race will consist of a 500 metre and one kilometre route. In addition, the event, which begins at 10.30am, will also have a non-competitive category for those who want to participate in fancy dress, which will have a route of four kilometres and in which a prize will be awarded for the best costume.

Trophies will be awarded for the top three in each category, along with prizes for the winners in each category of the integration race.

Registration can be made on www.atletismofaa.es