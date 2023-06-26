Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The event is organised by the Al-Andalus Cycling Club and the town hall. CCA
Registration opens for annual night cycling route in Cártama

The 30-kilometre event for cyclists is part of a busy summer sports and leisure programme in the town

Tony Bryant

Cártama

Monday, 26 June 2023, 11:57

Cártama will host the tenth Ruta Ciclista Nocturna on Saturday 29 July, a 30-kilometre evening cycling route organised by the Al-Andalus Cycling Club and the town hall.

Sponsored by local businesses, the initiative, which is part of a summer sports and leisure programme aimed at youngsters, will begin at the municipal sports complex (Avenida.de la Feria) at 8.30pm and follow a route along the banks of the Guadalhorce river.

Participation in the event, which organisers say is suitable for all age groups, costs ten euros and includes refreshments and dinner once the route is finished.

Registration can be made at Bicis Granados (Estación de Cártama), GP7 Bike (Alhaurín el Grande), or see the Facebook page for Club Ciclista Al-Andalus.

