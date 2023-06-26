Registration opens for annual night cycling route in Cártama The 30-kilometre event for cyclists is part of a busy summer sports and leisure programme in the town

The event is organised by the Al-Andalus Cycling Club and the town hall.

Cártama will host the tenth Ruta Ciclista Nocturna on Saturday 29 July, a 30-kilometre evening cycling route organised by the Al-Andalus Cycling Club and the town hall.

Sponsored by local businesses, the initiative, which is part of a summer sports and leisure programme aimed at youngsters, will begin at the municipal sports complex (Avenida.de la Feria) at 8.30pm and follow a route along the banks of the Guadalhorce river.

Participation in the event, which organisers say is suitable for all age groups, costs ten euros and includes refreshments and dinner once the route is finished.

Registration can be made at Bicis Granados (Estación de Cártama), GP7 Bike (Alhaurín el Grande), or see the Facebook page for Club Ciclista Al-Andalus.