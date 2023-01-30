Police rescue dog that was found locked up on roof terrace without water or food in Alhaurín The animal is now being cared for at kennels in Mijas, and the owner is being investigated for neglect after the animal was found to be extremely thin and had several ulcerated wounds

Local Police officers in Alhaurín el Grande have rescued a dog in the town that was locked up on a roof terrace, without food and water and was surrounded by its own faeces.

The force acted after an animal association and a private individual raised the alarm about the state of neglect it was subjected to.

When police went to the house they asked the owner to allow them access to the terrace and immediately saw that it had numerous ulcer wounds and clear signs of cachexia, a wasting syndrome that leads to loss of skeletal muscle and fat.

The dog did not have a microchip nor had it received the relevant vaccinations, according to the sources consulted by SUR.

The dog was immediately transferred to the ACE kennels in La Cala de Mijas, since this was the association that raised the alarm, where it is being treated to cure the injuries it suffered due to lack of hygiene and food.

The owner is now being investigated for the alleged crime of animal abuse and abandonment.