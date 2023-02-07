Thirteen-month-old baby, found living in squalor with mother, taken into protective care Authorities were alerted to the 41-year-old woman and child squatting in a house in Malaga province, which had neither electricity nor running water

National Police officers have helped rescued a 13-month-old baby in Malaga province who was found living with her mother in squalor, among rubbish piled high. After concerns were raised about the risk to the child's health, officers, in an operation carried out in collaboration with the Junta de Andalucía's minor protection service, took the child into protective care.

SUR has learned, the girl and her mother lived in a house in the Guadalhorce area. The 41-year-old woman and child were squatting in the house which had neither electricity nor water. The mother apparently suffers from Diogenes syndrome, a condition characterised by self-neglect, domestic squalor and compulsive hoarding of rubbish.

According to sources, the baby had not undergone medical examinations or had the vaccinations required at her age. Once the National Police rescued her from the house, she was examined by doctors who confirmed that she was in good health, despite her living conditions.

The Junta de Andalucía's child protection service has taken over the guardianship of the girl and the Juvenile Prosecutor's Office has been informed of the absence of care for the minor by her mother should she be held criminally accountable, although she has not been arrested at this time.