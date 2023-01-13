Alhaurín de la Torre offers local residents 15 minutes of fame with new exhibition alhaurín de la torre An outdoor photographic exhibition features the faces of around 500 people connected to the municipality, from local characters and members and representatives of associations and groups, to those from the world of culture, sport and entertainment

The faces of around 500 residents of Alhaurín de la Torre are featured in a new street exhibition located in the pedestrianised centre of the town. The initiative, 'Alhaurín eres tú', was inaugurated on Thursday and can be visited until 12 February.

The pictures were taken by local photographer Juan Jesús Flores, who, throughout his career, has immortalised numerous local residents and people linked to the municipality from different walks of life. The exhibition includes members and representatives of associations and groups, to those from the world of culture, sport and entertainment, along with local characters and residents in general.

The photographer is well-known for his work in Alhaurín de la Torre. Another of his projects includes Explosion of Senses, a book that reflects the evolution of the municipality with historical photographs that capture emblematic corners and remote areas of the town.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the town’s mayor, Joaquín Villanova, along with dozens of locals keen to see if their faces are included in the exhibition.

The project has been organised through the Municipal Photographic Archive and the Department of Historical-Artistic Heritage.