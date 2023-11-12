Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The A-7059 road where the accident happened.
One dead and two injured following car crash in Malaga&#039;s Guadalhorce valley
112 incident

One dead and two injured following car crash in Malaga's Guadalhorce valley

The victim, aged 58, died at the scene of the accident on the A-7059, near the cricket club in Cártama, according to 112 Andalucía

SUR

Malaga

Sunday, 12 November 2023, 11:35

A woman has died in Cártama after a collision between two vehicles in which two other people were also injured, according to 112 Andalucía.

The accident happened yesterday (Saturday,11 November), at around 8.40pm, when callers alerted the emergency services coordination centre of a collision between two cars at kilometre 4 of the A-7059, near the cricket club in the direction of Coín.

Guardia Civil traffic police, provincial fire brigade, 061 health emergency service and Civil Protection volunteers were alerted by the 112 control centre.

The health authorities have confirmed that a 58-year-old woman died at the scene of the accident. In addition, a 52-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were injured and transferred to the Regional and Clínico Universitario hospitals in Malaga.

