One dead and two injured following car crash in Malaga's Guadalhorce valley

SUR Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A woman has died in Cártama after a collision between two vehicles in which two other people were also injured, according to 112 Andalucía.

The accident happened yesterday (Saturday,11 November), at around 8.40pm, when callers alerted the emergency services coordination centre of a collision between two cars at kilometre 4 of the A-7059, near the cricket club in the direction of Coín.

Guardia Civil traffic police, provincial fire brigade, 061 health emergency service and Civil Protection volunteers were alerted by the 112 control centre.

The health authorities have confirmed that a 58-year-old woman died at the scene of the accident. In addition, a 52-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were injured and transferred to the Regional and Clínico Universitario hospitals in Malaga.