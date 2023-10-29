One dead after head-on collision between car and motorbike on A-357 in Malaga province

Scene of the accident on the A-357 this Sunday.

Europa Press Málaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A 23-year-old man died and a 50-year-old woman was seriously injured in a road traffic accident between a motorbike and a car in Ardales this Sunday (29 October), according to Emergencias 112 Andalucía.

The fatal accident happened on the A-357 main road at 8.50am, when the two vehicles collided head-on at kilometre 20 in the direction of Ronda, according to eyewitnesses who alerted the emergency services coordination centre.

The 061 health service mobilised an air ambulance to transfer a woman from the scene to hospital, while Guardia Civil officers and firefighters from Malaga's provincial brigade (CPB) also attended the accident.