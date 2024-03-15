Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

German saxophonist Tobias Meinhart. SUR
Notable German saxophonist heads to Alhaurín in lead up to International Jazz Day
Music

Notable German saxophonist heads to Alhaurín in lead up to International Jazz Day

Tobias Meinhart is a leading figure on the New York jazz scene and has toured extensively with bands from all over the world

José Rodríguez Cámara

Alhaurín de la Torre

Friday, 15 March 2024, 23:04

German saxophonist Tobias Meinhart will perform at the Vicente Aleixandre Cultural Centre in Alhaurín de la Torre on Thursday 18 April, in a concert organised by the town hall in the lead-up to International Jazz Day (30 April).

Meinhart, who will perform with pianist Eden Ladin, bassist Matt Penman and drummer JK Kim, is a prominent figure in New York, performing regularly at renowned clubs such as Blue Note, Smalls and Birdland. He has toured extensively with bands from all over the world, and has been nominated for the German Echo Award, as well as the Rising Star Awards in the saxophone category.

His repertoire will include songs from his latest recording, The Painter, a diverse collection that showcases his unique approach to music. The disc has been hailed by Downbeat magazine as one of the best jazz albums of 2023.

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 8pm, cost ten euros and can be obtained from the cultural centre (Calle Jabalcuza, 9), or from www.mientrada.net

