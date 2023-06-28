New shuttle bus service between Alhaurín de la Torre and Malaga Airport to begin on 1 July

Tony Bryant Alhaurín de la Torre Compartir Copiar enlace

Alhaurín de la Torre town hall has announced that the new shuttle bus service that will connect the town to Malaga Airport will begin on Saturday 1 July. With a frequency of every 30 minutes, the M-169 line will be operational every day between 6.30am until 9.30pm from Monday to Friday. On Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, the service will run hourly from 9am until 11.30pm.

The town’s mayor, Joaquín Villanova, said the new shuttle “will be a milestone in the communications of our municipality”, adding that it will result in “a notable reduction” in traffic on roads and highways.

“This line will mean a before and after in urban mobility and in the communications of Alhaurín de la Torre with Malaga city, the Costa del Sol and the entire metropolitan area, which it will save time, money and carbon emissions by private vehicles,” Villanova said.

The bus will have a single journey price of 57 cents, although a special bonus ticket that will allow unlimited use can be obtained for ten euros.