New 3-million-euro Álora-Pizarra fire station goes out to tender

Alba Tenza Wednesday, 1 May 2024, 14:40 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Following a two-year delay, a new Álora-Pizarra fire station - which will reinforce emergency coverage in the Guadalhorce valley area - is closer to becoming a reality, according to the president of the Malaga provincial authority, Francisco Salado. This new CPB (provincial fire brigade consortium) project was announced two years ago, however, it was not approved by the provincial authority until last week.

Salado said the new facility will be built on a plot of land located in the district of Zalea (Pizarra), next to the A-357, and it will also serve remote municipalities such as Ardales, Carratraca, Alozaina, Tolox and Casarabonela.

The project, drawn up by the architecture and planning department of the provincial authority, will have a total constructed area of 1,340 square metres, occupying an area of 4,566 square metres.

Salado said the new fire station will go out to tender shortly for 2,934,330.08 euros. The single-storey building will include an area for storing firefighting apparatuses, garages for fire engines, offices, living and rest rooms, changing rooms and lockers, and a meeting room.

The new infrastructure, which has an estimated build period of 18 months, also foresees the construction of a 14-metre-high drill tower, as well as an adjacent construction intended for other operations, which will include the future group of CPB mountain rescue specialists, which will also have its own living room, storage room, garage and bedrooms.