Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Virtual image of the new Álora-Pizarra fire station. SUR
New 3-million-euro Álora-Pizarra fire station goes out to tender
Infrastructure

New 3-million-euro Álora-Pizarra fire station goes out to tender

The new facility, located next to the A-357, will also serve remote municipalities such as Ardales, Carratraca, Alozaina, Tolox and Casarabonela

Alba Tenza

Wednesday, 1 May 2024, 14:40

Compartir

Following a two-year delay, a new Álora-Pizarra fire station - which will reinforce emergency coverage in the Guadalhorce valley area - is closer to becoming a reality, according to the president of the Malaga provincial authority, Francisco Salado. This new CPB (provincial fire brigade consortium) project was announced two years ago, however, it was not approved by the provincial authority until last week.

Salado said the new facility will be built on a plot of land located in the district of Zalea (Pizarra), next to the A-357, and it will also serve remote municipalities such as Ardales, Carratraca, Alozaina, Tolox and Casarabonela.

The project, drawn up by the architecture and planning department of the provincial authority, will have a total constructed area of 1,340 square metres, occupying an area of 4,566 square metres.

Salado said the new fire station will go out to tender shortly for 2,934,330.08 euros. The single-storey building will include an area for storing firefighting apparatuses, garages for fire engines, offices, living and rest rooms, changing rooms and lockers, and a meeting room.

The new infrastructure, which has an estimated build period of 18 months, also foresees the construction of a 14-metre-high drill tower, as well as an adjacent construction intended for other operations, which will include the future group of CPB mountain rescue specialists, which will also have its own living room, storage room, garage and bedrooms.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town celebrates its diversity as Spanish and foreign communities come together for annual Residents' Day
  2. 2 Who was Ibn al-Baytar and why is he so important for Benalmádena?
  3. 3 New bus contract goes out to tender in Costa del Sol town with major plans for improved services
  4. 4 Fuengirola's official language school introduces new Spanish for foreigners course
  5. 5 Thousands paint Torremolinos orange for Dutch king's day
  6. 6 This is where you can find English literature at Malaga's massive book fair
  7. 7 Costa del Sol town stands to lose three million euros of European money for heritage project
  8. 8 Clean sweep for Costa del Sol town as it picks up prestigious 'golden broom' award for its recycling centres
  9. 9 Malaga province town offers visits to the only working sugar cane honey mill in Europe this weekend
  10. 10 Pedestrianisation of Marbella neighbourhoods will make 'day-to-day life easier'

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad