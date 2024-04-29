Around 13,000 residents of Guadalhorce valley town left without water after heavy lorry damages pipeline

Alba Tenza Cártama Monday, 29 April 2024, 17:58 Compartir Copiar enlace

Residents in Cártama, in Malaga province's Guadalhorce valley, woke up this Monday morning to no water, and it had nothing to do with drought crisscuts as there are no restrictions in the town.

Instead, the pipe which carries water to the Casapalma reservoir was broken after a heavy lorry passed over it along a road, causing the problem this 29 April, according to Aqualia, the company responsible for managing the town's water supply.

The damaged pipe is responsible for carrying water from the wells to the reservoir, leaving residents of Cártama Estación and the lower part of Cártama town without water. According to the town hall, "the extent of the damage is not yet known", with Aqualia estimating about 13,000 people were affected by the broken pipe and left without water. Currently, the whole of the flooded area needs to be drained so the machines can be brought in, as everything is full of water.

"It could be that one section has been disconnected from another when the lorry passed over it, that they are separated and can be joined again or that it is broken and cannot be joined, we are just now discovering the extent of the fault," the water management company told SUR. The lorry is stranded 200 metres in front of where the pipe was broken. "It is a very large lorry and as it passed along the unpaved road, it must have caused the pipe to move, but we don't yet know what the extent of the damage will be," Aqualia added.

Technicians are working on the ground to solve the problem "as soon as possible", although they said it is a large network, 400mm in diameter, and a large-scale fault - Aqualia could not comment on how long the work will take. The company said it regrets the inconvenience caused to local residents and assured them they are putting all their resources and efforts into repairing the pipe.