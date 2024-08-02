Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The mural created by the artist Kato. SUR
Murals pay tribute to gardens and orchards of Coín
Murals pay tribute to gardens and orchards of Coín

The workwas completed by Sevillian artist Fabián Bravo - known as Kato

Alba Tenza

Coín

Friday, 2 August 2024, 16:34

The town centre of Coín is filled with colour after the creation of a huge mural paying tribute to the gardens and orchards of the town on two sides of a privately-owned building. The work, on one side depicting an elderly man and a young girl holding a large tomato and on the other side, colourful fruits, was completed by Sevillian artist Fabián Bravo - known as Kato - with the aid of a cherry-picker.

"The town hall contacted me because they saw the murals I had done in Ronda and Fuengirola and wanted to do something in their town, maintaining the theme of the orchard, the Huevo de Toro tomato, and those aspects that characterise it," the artist explained to SUR.

