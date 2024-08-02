Murals pay tribute to gardens and orchards of Coín

Alba Tenza Coín Friday, 2 August 2024, 16:34 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The town centre of Coín is filled with colour after the creation of a huge mural paying tribute to the gardens and orchards of the town on two sides of a privately-owned building. The work, on one side depicting an elderly man and a young girl holding a large tomato and on the other side, colourful fruits, was completed by Sevillian artist Fabián Bravo - known as Kato - with the aid of a cherry-picker.

"The town hall contacted me because they saw the murals I had done in Ronda and Fuengirola and wanted to do something in their town, maintaining the theme of the orchard, the Huevo de Toro tomato, and those aspects that characterise it," the artist explained to SUR.