Motorcyclist dies in Guadalhorce valley accident

The fatal crash happened this Wednesday evening on the A-7059 road between the Malaga province towns of Cártama and Coín

Malaga

Wednesday, 4 October 2023, 21:25

A motorcyclist died this Wednesday evening (4 October) in a road traffic accident in the Malaga province municipality of Cártama in the Guadalhorce valley.

This was confirmed by sources from Spain's Directorate-General of Traffic, who said that the fatal accident happened at kilometre 3 of the A-7059 road linking the towns of Cártama and Coín.

112 Andalucía, received an emergency call at around 6pm, when witnesses reported that a motorcyclist had gone off the road. Medical teams and an air ambulance were sent to the area, but could not save the life of the biker.

