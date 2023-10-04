Motorcyclist dies in Guadalhorce valley accident

Sections
Wednesday, 4 October 2023, 21:25
A motorcyclist died this Wednesday evening (4 October) in a road traffic accident in the Malaga province municipality of Cártama in the Guadalhorce valley.
This was confirmed by sources from Spain's Directorate-General of Traffic, who said that the fatal accident happened at kilometre 3 of the A-7059 road linking the towns of Cártama and Coín.
112 Andalucía, received an emergency call at around 6pm, when witnesses reported that a motorcyclist had gone off the road. Medical teams and an air ambulance were sent to the area, but could not save the life of the biker.
