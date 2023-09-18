Mother arrested for going out with partner and leaving three-year-old son home alone in Malaga

Juan Cano Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

A mother has been arrested after she allegedly left her three-year-old son home alone during a storm while she went out with her partner in Alhaurín de la Torre.

Neighbours alerted the police when they noticed the boy poking his head out of the window shouting for his mother on Thursday 14 September. The child, according to residents in the area, was crying and very frightened as he apparently woke during the storm and realised his mother was not inside the house. He opened the window and called for help, according to investigators. Neighbours claimed that this was not the first time an incident like this had happened.

Guardia Civil officers arrived at the house, and after calming the boy down asked him where his parents were, to which he replied that he did not know. According to witnesses, the woman, who had gone out with her partner, arrived at the house about 1am on Friday 15 September and started shouting her son's name and asking where he was. Neighbours told her that she needed to go to the police station to find him.

After arriving at the Alhaurín de la Torre police station and being reunited with her son, she was arrested for alleged temporary abandonment of the child.