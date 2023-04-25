Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
More than 4,500 runners took part in the 52nd street race in Coín. SUR
More than 4,500 runners turn out for Coín&#039;s oldest street race

More than 4,500 runners turn out for Coín's oldest street race

Sport ·

The 10-kilometre sporting event is one of the oldest in Andalucía and is used to raise funds for local charities and worthy causes

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Coín

Tuesday, 25 April 2023, 10:40

Compartir

More than 4,500 people took part in the 52nd Vuelta Pedestre in Coín on Sunday (23 April), a ten-kilometre street race that attracted some of Spain's most competitive runners.

The race, Coín’s longest-running sporting event, and one of the oldest in Andalucía, is used to raise funds for local charities and worthy causes. This year’s race was held in aid of the Luna Nueva Solidarity Foundation, an association that undertakes humanitarian work in Senegal. The town hall will allocate all money raised from the sale of registration T-shirts to the charity, which totalled more than 13,000 euros. It will be used for the construction of a new well in the drought-stricken country.

“This race is a mark of Coín’s identity, it is the oldest in Andalucía and for us the most special due to the involvement of all the people of Coín, and the great bond that exists among them”, the mayor of the town, Francisco Santos, said.

Santos also participated in the race, together with the councillor for Sports, Raquel López, who said the event had received a “very positive” response.

The councillor thanked the work of the Local Police, civil protection volunteers and health services, adding, “And we cannot forget our educational community, which once again has turned out in force to support the cause. Thank you very much to all the people who have made this event possible.”

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Summer temperatures arrive on Costa del Sol, but will the record high for April be broken again?
  2. 2 Costa couple charged with forcing 11-year-old daughter into prostitution
  3. 3 First large-scale St George's Day event in Benalmádena rated 'a huge success'
  4. 4 Contract out for capture of escaped hens and cockerels from Benalmádena park
  5. 5 Gardener accused of sparking the huge fire that killed two people on Costa del Sol could face four years in jail
  6. 6 Treasury collects a record-breaking 4.4 billion euros in taxes from Malaga province in 2022
  7. 7 Malaga metro smashes records for passenger numbers in first quarter of 2023
  8. 8 Google launches first AI virus scanner using technology developed in Malaga
  9. 9 Torremolinos marks Armenian genocide anniversary with memorial service
  10. 10 Procedures for owners of apartments and premises in irregular buildings in Marbella made easier

Publicidad

Noticia patrocinada

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad