More than 4,500 runners turn out for Coín's oldest street race

The 10-kilometre sporting event is one of the oldest in Andalucía and is used to raise funds for local charities and worthy causes

Tony Bryant Coín

More than 4,500 people took part in the 52nd Vuelta Pedestre in Coín on Sunday (23 April), a ten-kilometre street race that attracted some of Spain's most competitive runners.

The race, Coín’s longest-running sporting event, and one of the oldest in Andalucía, is used to raise funds for local charities and worthy causes. This year’s race was held in aid of the Luna Nueva Solidarity Foundation, an association that undertakes humanitarian work in Senegal. The town hall will allocate all money raised from the sale of registration T-shirts to the charity, which totalled more than 13,000 euros. It will be used for the construction of a new well in the drought-stricken country.

“This race is a mark of Coín’s identity, it is the oldest in Andalucía and for us the most special due to the involvement of all the people of Coín, and the great bond that exists among them”, the mayor of the town, Francisco Santos, said.

Santos also participated in the race, together with the councillor for Sports, Raquel López, who said the event had received a “very positive” response.

The councillor thanked the work of the Local Police, civil protection volunteers and health services, adding, “And we cannot forget our educational community, which once again has turned out in force to support the cause. Thank you very much to all the people who have made this event possible.”