Youth accused of stabbing his father 15 times arrested in Churriana The 60-year-old victim, and his wife, told officers that the injuries had been caused by a fall and refused to give a statement to the police

A 17-year-old youth has been arrested in Churriana accused of inflicting 15 stab wounds on his father, who remains in Malaga Regional Hospital, although the severity of his injuries is not yet known.

The incident happened at around 6pm on Wednesday 4 May. Several units of the National and Local Police attended the scene after a call was made to the 091 police emergency number alerting them that a man had been injured in his home.

On arrival at the house, the police found the 60-year-old victim, and his wife, who told the police that the injuries had been caused by a fall. However, police soon realised that the injuries were the result of an assault with a knife.

The police officers located several witnesses who claimed that they saw the couple's son, who was covered in blood, flee the house.

The National Police focused the search on the teenager as the alleged perpetrator of the crime. The young man was located shortly after in a nearby field, where he was arrested for attempted murder.

None of those involved in the incident would give a statement to the police, so a report was sent to the Juvenile Prosecutor's Office, which will continue the investigation.