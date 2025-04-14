Andalusian High Court upholds El Melillero's 41-year prison sentence after acid attack on ex-girlfriend in Cártama

Europa Press Malaga Monday, 14 April 2025, 15:58 Compartir

The High Court of Justice of Andalucía (TSJA) has upheld the 41-year prison sentence of José Arcadio D., also known as 'El Melillero' (the guy from Melilla), who was accused of attempted murder after throwing acid at his ex-girlfriend and her friend who were sat in a vehicle in Cártama back in January 2021.

The court has acquitted one other defendant - the young man who bought the can of acid and was tried as an accomplice. However, the third defendant, who had accompanied José Arcadio on the day of the attack, was sentenced to 31 years in prison.

The acquitted defendant was facing a sentence of ten years in prison, but the charges were dropped after his lawyer, Inés Barba Novoa, stated that "he was aware that the purchase could be used by José Arcadio for illicit purposes, but not of the specific ulterior purpose of the acid".

The TSJA rejected the appeal presented by the defence of 'El Melillero' and also that of the man who accompanied him on the day of the attack. Known as 'El Poti', he rode with José Arcadio as a passenger and carried the can of acid. He was sentenced to 31 years in prison.

The TSJA rejected both appeals and upheld Malaga's court's accounts, which stated that the main defendant knew from where his ex-girlfriend Sandra and her friend would pass with a car. As the victims' car was approaching, José Arcadio placed his vehicle in parallel "and one of the occupants pressed the can containing the sulphuric acid".

The window of Sandra's car was slightly lowered, which allowed for the acid to enter and fall onto her and her friend. Both of them immediately got out of the vehicle to avoid asphyxiation. "José Arcadio laughed as he looked at them before fleeing," said the court in its ruling, which also found that 'El melillero' "had developed an uncontrolled jealousy, which had made him unjustifiably suspicious of alleged infidelities" during the relationship.

As a result, he was convicted of two counts of attempted murder with the aggravating circumstances of gender-based violence and of kinship in relation to his ex-partner; as well as one count of habitual mistreatment, one of harassment and two of threats.