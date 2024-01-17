Malaga province village extends water cuts to 12 hours every day

Alba Tenza Guadalhorce valley Wednesday, 17 January 2024, 16:22 | Updated 16:28h. Compartir Copiar enlace

The Malaga province village of Valle de Abdalajís has had to extend its water cuts to guarantee its supply. The local residents have suffered water cuts for nine hours a day since the summer, but the town hall has started this new year by having to make a difficult decision: it has extended the cuts to twelve hours a day, seven days a week. Valle de Abdalajís now residents have no water from 10pm to 7am and from 3pm to 6pm. "It is not at all pleasant to have to take this measure, but we have no other choice with the lack of rainfall," the mayor of Valle de Abdalajís, Virginia Romero, told SUR.

This small village in the northern part of the Guadalhorce valley has been receiving water from Spain's national railway infrastructure operator (Adif) since 2007, as it promised to supply them with tanker trucks after hitting their main aquifer in 2005 while drilling to build a tunnel for the AVE high-speed train track. This is why the municipality has been fighting for years to get more wells to provide water.

"Due to the lack of rainfall, the pumps do not draw water from the wells. Because there is no water, the reserves collapse," the mayor said. In summer, the water cuts were in place from 11pm to 7am during the week, but not at weekends, Romero said, "to give a respite to the shops and lodgings in the town". However, a winter without rain has forced the town hall to take the decision to further cut the water supply.

Wednesday’s rains have been good news for the town, but in order to reduce the cuts it would have to rain a lot more. Romero said: "We are waiting to know what the verdict of the court trial with Adif is, although the tankers are coming, it is insufficient to supply the whole town."

For 17 years six tanker trucks have been supplying water to Valle de Abdalajís on a daily basis. "We have been like this since 2007, when a provisional solution was made to supply the municipality until the definitive one was studied, but despite this, the damage is irreparable, the aquifer was the one that supplied the municipality, which was a village of springs, there were fountains everywhere. I trust that the judge will come up with a solution, such as Adif building a new water infrastructure as a solution to this problem," said Romero.