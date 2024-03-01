Malaga province town introduces measures to protect 'duck park' from vandals

José Rodríguez Cámara Alhaurín de la Torre Friday, 1 March 2024, 11:22 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Alhaurín de la Torre town hall is to erect a perimeter fence around the municipal park, known locally as ‘duck park’, to prevent weekend ‘botellones’ (drinking parties) and acts of vandalism, and also to introduce a schedule when it will be open. The news was announced by the town’s mayor, Joaquín Villanova, who said that the green space, the oldest in the municipality, will also have a new Gaudi-style bronze monument constructed next to the pond dedicated to the ducks that live in the park.

Villanova said that the works are part of the reform plan that the council has undertaken over the past few months in municipal parks and gardens to guarantee their compliance with hygienic-sanitary and animal welfare regulations, seeing as “we have the sword of Damocles of the health issues on us”.

The mayor said that the ducks are “wild specimens that have the freedom to come and go as they please”. He explained the measures had also been enforced to protect the ducks after police had received reports of abuse and theft of the birds.