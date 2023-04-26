Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The M-135 service will now operate on Sunday afternoons and holidays. SUR
Alhaurín de la Torre bus service to Malaga extended

Alhaurín de la Torre bus service to Malaga extended

After “months of negotiations”, the M-135 line will soon offer a timetable on Sunday afternoons and public holidays

Andrea Jiménez

Alhaurín

Wednesday, 26 April 2023, 11:15

The M-135 bus service, which connects Alhaurín de la Torre with Malaga capital, will extend its hours after an agreement was reached between Malaga city council and the Metropolitan Area Transport Consortium.

The line currently operates from Monday to Sunday, although it does not operate on public holidays and Sunday afternoons. But after “months of negotiations”, the extension of the M-135 line, operated by Autocares Vázquez Olmedo, will offer its services on Sunday afternoons and holidays from the middle of May.

The bus route starts in Santa Amalia and has stops at El Romeral, Torrealquería, penitentiary centre, Taralpe, Avenida Reyes Católicos, Avenida Cristóbal Colón, Ermita del Cerro, Casas de Colores, Avenida de Ceuta, Polígono Industrial, El Peñón, Zapata and Malaga Airport.

The new service, which will offer eleven departures from Malaga and ten in the opposite direction, will coincide with the launch of the half-hourly shuttle bus that will connect Alhaurín de la Torre with the Cercanías train station at Malaga airport.

The bus, which will have a single ticket price of 57 cents, will run from 6.30 am to 9.30 pm.

