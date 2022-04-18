Local designer to host charity show that advocates the importance of slow fashion Apart from raising funds for charity, The Slow Fashion Show aims to encourage shopping at, and donating to, local charity shops, where the materials for the show are almost exclusively sourced

Local artist and designer Leon Patras will host a fashion show in aid of the Cudeca and ARCH charities at the Artsenal Inoxis art gallery in Alhaurín el Grande on Saturday 7 May. Apart from raising funds for charity, The Slow Fashion Show aims to encourage shopping at, and donating to, local charity shops, where the materials for the show are almost exclusively sourced.

The initiative will promote innovative ways to explore slow fashion in preference to fast fashion.

The term slow fashion encompasses an awareness and approach to fashion that considers the processes and resources required to make clothing. Unlike fast fashion, it advocates the buying of better-quality garments that will last longer.

Organisers are calling for aspiring or established designers to participate in the show, which will have four categories: Charity Chic, Upcycled, Vintage slow and Steampunk. Entry submissions must be made by email (leonpatras@gmail.com) before Monday 25 April.

Long-awaited sequel

Leon Patras enjoyed success with his Steampunk Anti Fashion Show in Alhaurín el Grande prior to the lockdown. He says that he has pulled out all the stops to make the long-awaited sequel even more spectacular, while emphasising the importance of consumers being more conscious of the clothing decisions they make.

“Slow fashion is well-made clothing that lasts for years or decades. Fast fashion is the cheap stuff you throw away after one season because of its inferior quality. The social and environmental costs of fast fashion are hot topics, but they are, fortunately, areas where consumers can take direct actions,” the designer said.

The event, which begins at 8pm, will include a dance performance by DK POP, live music and DJs. Tickets, available from Artsenal Inoxis and Papeleria Cristina in Alhaurin el Grande, cost ten euros and all proceeds will be donated to the charities.