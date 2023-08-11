Local choir helps special needs children in Guadalhorce Valley TAPAS raised funds for Asociación Huellas Terapéuticas at a concert in Alhaurín el Grande

The Andalusian Performing Arts Society (TAPAS) presented a cheque for 1,800 euros to the Coín-based Asociación Huellas Terapéuticas last weekend.

The money was raised during a concert last month in Alhaurín el Grande that featured the music of Lennon and McCartney, which was performed by the choir, along with classical guitarist Zion Uliel.

The charity rescues abandoned dogs to be trained for therapy work with children with special needs.