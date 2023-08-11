Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The cheque presentation. SUR
Local choir helps special needs children in Guadalhorce Valley

TAPAS raised funds for Asociación Huellas Terapéuticas at a concert in Alhaurín el Grande

Tony Bryant

Friday, 11 August 2023, 19:31

The Andalusian Performing Arts Society (TAPAS) presented a cheque for 1,800 euros to the Coín-based Asociación Huellas Terapéuticas last weekend.

The money was raised during a concert last month in Alhaurín el Grande that featured the music of Lennon and McCartney, which was performed by the choir, along with classical guitarist Zion Uliel.

The charity rescues abandoned dogs to be trained for therapy work with children with special needs.

