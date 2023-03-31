Lifesaving initiative to give something back to the community in Coín A British resident and business owner has decided to sponsor and install defibrillators in busy public buildings

Five teachers from Colegio Lourdes in Coín attended a two-day course to learn how to use a defibrillator.

A Coín-based British business owner who came to live in Spain in 1991 has come up with a lifesaving initiative in order to give something back to the local community. Kelly Summerell, owner of the Mediterranean Homes real estate agency in Coín, has decided to sponsor and install defibrillators (AEDs), along with full training in CPR, in local buildings in the town. The expat intends to install these devices in areas that have a high footfall of people in an effort to help save lives, and she hopes that her plan will encourage others throughout the region to do the same.

Kelly, and her brother, Tyler, launched the initiative on Monday by installing a defibrillator at the Colegio Lourdes in Coín, a place she says is “very close to our hearts”, seeing as they were both students at the school.

Along with supplying the device, Kelly also arranged a two-day course to train five teachers how to use the defibrillator, which cost 2,000 euros.

“We wanted to put something back into the community where we live, so we have supplied the school with an AED. The machines are quite simple to use: the course includes one day of theory and another day of practical training,” Kelly told SUR in English.

The training has been carried out by Diving with Nic, a local scuba diving school from whom Kelly purchased the defibrillator. She also had to buy paediatric pads so that the machines are suitable for children.

“We are hoping that we will not need these machines for children, but if there is an accident, or there is a pupil that has some sort of disability, then it will be available if needed,” Kelly explained.

She believes that by having a defibrillator available, and by training people in CPR, she can play an important role in saving lives, especially in places where it may take longer for an ambulance to arrive.

Kelly is currently establishing a list of professionals that can help train others in CPR: she also intends to install more defibrillators in other public buildings in Coín, and teach people how to use them.