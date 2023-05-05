Latest batch of tickets for the famous Caminito del Rey gorge walk go on sale today Tickets for the popular Malaga province tourist attraction for the period from 26 June until 5 November are available from Friday, 5 May

Summer tickets for the el Caminito del Rey are now on sale.

Summer tickets for one of Malaga province's most popular tourist attractions, the El Caminito del Rey go on sale today, Friday 5 May.

Tickets for the datess between 26 June and 5 November, 2023 went on sale for agencies at 9am this morning, and from 10am for individuals, at www.caminitodelrey.info with a price of 10 euros for general tickets or 18 euros for guided tours.

During these dates, the Caminito del Rey will be open from Tuesday to Sunday from 8.30am to 5pm. It will also be open on Mondays 26 June; 3, 24 and 31 July; 4 and 11 September and 9 and 30 October.

Since last October, the Caminito del Rey has had a visitor reception centre, located in the municipality of Ardales, next to the MA-5403 road.

Malaga's provincial authority invested one million euros into the site, which also had a large exhibition area and a car park with capacity for 240 vehicles. It also has a viewing terrace overlooking the Conde del Guadalhorce reservoir.

Visitors can park in the centre's car park for two euros per day, which can also be booked when purchasing tickets on the website. Caminito del Rey staff recommend arriving at least one hour in advance.

Shuttle buses can also transport visitors to and from the path and the car park. Again, seats can be purchased either in advance at the time of ticket purchase or on site in cash.

You can also reach to El Chorro/Caminito del Rey via the Cercanías (local train) service from Malaga's María Zambrano and Centro railway stations.