Intercultural meeting of businesswomen returns to Cártama on 8 and 9 March

As part of its International Women's Day activities, Cártama town hall has announced that this year’s intercultural meeting of businesswomen and local artisans will be held on 8 and 9 March at El Cruce shopping centre in Estación de Cártama.

The objective of this initiative is to highlight the wide variety of companies launched by women in Cártama and other parts of the province, and to publicise the handicraft works made by local artists in order to bring the population closer to the folklore and culture of different countries.

The town hall said the event, organised by the department for women and equality and the municipal women’s centre (CMIM), will promote the importance of the role of women in the business sector and in society as a whole.

The registration period to participate is open until Thursday 27 February. Those wishing to participate can register at the town hall and the municipal offices in Estación de Cártama, or on https://cartama.sedelectronica.es/info