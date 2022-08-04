Infoca declares Sierra de Mijas forest fire extinguished, some twenty days after it started At the height of the blaze, which started in Mijas but swept to Alhaurín el Grande, some 2,000 homes were evacuated

Some 20 days after calls to the 112 emergency telephone number alerted the authorities to a forest fire in the Sierra de Mijas, specifically in the El Higuerón area, the Junta de Andalucía’s Plan Infoca brigade officially declared the fire extinguished on Wednesday (3 August).

It was one of the largest forest fires, so far, in Andalucía this summer and its evolution kept the municipalities of Mijas, Alhaurín de la Torre and especially Alhaurín el Grande on edge, as the flames were fueled by dry vegetation, high temperatures and the easterly wind.

Although the Infoca specialists considered the fire was under control five days after it started, until now it had not been officially considered extinguished. The existence of hot spots did not allow it to be declared completely out and that is why Infoca has remained vigilant in the area since then until the director of extinction deemed it appropriate.

EXTINGUIDO el #IFMijas, paraje El Higuerón, declarado el 15/07. Ha sido un gran trabajo de todos los cuerpos de intervención. pic.twitter.com/lSG5GbMRp4 INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) August 3, 2022

The fire that started in El Higuerón forced the activation of Level 1 of the Forest Fire Emergency Plan and affected more than 1,800 hectares, the vast majority forest land. After the blaze started, some nine residential developments were evacuated: Ardalejo, Buenavista, San Jorge, La Chíchara, Pescadores, El Chorro and the upper part of Doña Paca, in Alhaurín el Grande; and Lauro Golf and Pinos de Alhaurín, in Alhaurín de la Torre. In total, some 2,200 homes were evacuated as a precaution to ensure the safety of residents. Some twenty aircraft and 400 personnel were also involved in the extinction work.