Hundreds expected to join four-kilometre hike up Álora peak for hemiparesis

Hundreds of people are expected to participate in the fifth Hemiruta in Álora on Sunday 16 October, a four-kilometre hike up Mount Hacho to raise funds for, and awareness of, hemiparesis, a neurological condition that causes paralysis of the limbs on one side of the body.

As in previous years, the walk will begin in the centre of the town at 10.30am and finish at a viewpoint on the mountain, where a large seat in the shape of a mitten (symbol of hemiparesis) is located.

The walk will be followed by an afternoon of fun and games, while specialist volunteers will be on hand to offer help and advice for those suffering with hemiparesis.

The initiative was launched in 2017 by Juan Antonio Moreno in order to raise awareness of hemiparesis, a condition his son suffers with.

After a two-year hiatus, during which it became a virtual event, the hike returned in its normal format last year, and 500 people took part.

All funds raised at the event, including the registration fee and the sale of T-shirts, will be donated to the Hemiweb foundation, a national organisation that develops projects to assist people affected by the disorder.

Hemiparesis, or unilateral paresis, is weakness or the inability to move on one side of the body, making it hard to perform everyday activities. It can be caused by different medical conditions, including congenital causes, trauma, tumours or a stroke.