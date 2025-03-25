Heavy hailstorm takes Malaga town by surprise with yellow weather warning for rain in place

SUR Tuesday, 25 March 2025, 17:51 | Updated 17:58h. Compartir

Although the episode of rain and storms in Malaga seems to be coming to an end for now, this last day of rainfall has left an afternoon of thunderstorms and hail in several parts of the province. The most significant hailstorm so far was Alhaurín el Grande early this Tuesday afternoon.

The storm has left striking images of streets covered in a layer of white and hail hitting cars. Social media has been filled with messages from local residents shocked by the unexpected hail. Although the image in Alhaurín el Grande has been unprecedented, hail has reached other parts of the province and also the city, in areas such as Campanillas, Puerto de la Torre or Teatinos.

National weather agency Aemet has extended the yellow warning for heavy rain and hail to include Malaga city and Guadalhorce for accumulated rainfall of up to 15 mm per hour this Tuesday evening.