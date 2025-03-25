Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Spectacular image this Tuesday in Alhaurín el Grande
Heavy hailstorm takes Malaga town by surprise with yellow weather warning for rain in place
Weather

Heavy hailstorm takes Malaga town by surprise with yellow weather warning for rain in place

Hailstones fell for a few minutes in Alhaurín el Grande, as well as in various parts of the province of Malaga

SUR

Tuesday, 25 March 2025, 17:51

Although the episode of rain and storms in Malaga seems to be coming to an end for now, this last day of rainfall has left an afternoon of thunderstorms and hail in several parts of the province. The most significant hailstorm so far was Alhaurín el Grande early this Tuesday afternoon.

The storm has left striking images of streets covered in a layer of white and hail hitting cars. Social media has been filled with messages from local residents shocked by the unexpected hail. Although the image in Alhaurín el Grande has been unprecedented, hail has reached other parts of the province and also the city, in areas such as Campanillas, Puerto de la Torre or Teatinos.

National weather agency Aemet has extended the yellow warning for heavy rain and hail to include Malaga city and Guadalhorce for accumulated rainfall of up to 15 mm per hour this Tuesday evening.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Aemet activates a new yellow warning for heavy rain in Malaga for Tuesday
  2. 2 Relegation fears calmed as Malaga CF pick up crucial win
  3. 3 Several records shattered in the Malaga Half Marathon
  4. 4 Malaga veteran Miguel Ángel Jiménez secures another senior golf title
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town produces its first pet register
  6. 6 Local boy Dean Huijsen in the thick of it as Spain progress to Nations League semi-finals
  7. 7 Benalmádena to host popular rare plant fair over Easter weekend
  8. 8 Fuengirola stages canine day to highlight the role that dogs perform in society
  9. 9 Benahavís 2025 talk series presents The Foreign vs The Familiar by writer John Julius Reel
  10. 10 Uncovering new talent and creativity

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Heavy hailstorm takes Malaga town by surprise with yellow weather warning for rain in place