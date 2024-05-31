Guadalhorce valley town launches latest initiative to eliminate cockroaches and rodents

Tony Bryant Cártama Friday, 31 May 2024, 08:50 Compartir Copiar enlace

In order to get the town clean and presentable for the high season, Cártama town hall has announced it has launched its disinfestation and pest control programme throughout the municipality in order to eliminate cockroaches and rodents. These actions are carried out periodically in the town with the arrival of the summer season’s high temperatures, as this is the period of greatest proliferation of rats and other pests. The work is carried out by a specialised company and will include the removal of manhole and drain covers in order to clean the sanitation network in the town centre, before continuing to other districts of the municipality.

The council said it “apologises” for any inconvenience this work may cause to the residents, but insisted that it is a necessary health and safety measure. The council pointed out that the cleaning of the sewage system most often causes the upheaval of cockroaches and other pests. Members of the public are asked that, if they detect insects or rodents in their immediate environment, they inform the town hall by calling 952 42 21 95 or through the ‘linea verde’ app.