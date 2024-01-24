Guadalhorce Valley town to host Pyrenees Cup powerlifting championship

José Rodríguez Cámara Alhaurín de la Torre Wednesday, 24 January 2024, 12:30 Compartir Copiar enlace

Alhaurín de la Torre will host the Pyrenees Cup International Powerlifting of the Year championship in the El Limón Sports Centre on Saturday 27 January. The event, which has free entry, will see France (world powerlifting champions) compete against Spain. The competition will consist of 12 second-level athletes from each country, which will compete in two teams of six athletes.

The first edition of the Pyrenees Cup was held in Bordeaux, France, last year, and during the years 2024 and 2026 it will be staged in Spain.

Powerlifting is a strength sport that consists of performing three weight lifting exercises: the squat, the bench press and the deadlift. The first modern powerlifting competitions began in the 1960s and involved men and women. In 1972, the first federation to govern the sport, the International Powerlifting Federation (IPF), was created.

Unlike weightlifting, where the movements are from the ground to the head, in powerlifting movements the trajectory is shorter. In weightlifting, technique and strength-speed are used, while in powerlifting maximum force is used more.