Flamenco fashion show in Alhaurín el Grande

This time it was different. Walking along the upper part of Calle Real on Saturday felt like you were attending a feria. To set the scene: there are too many polka dots and nothing is missing. Every single detail is planned thoroughly. With the white carpet rolled out, huge drapes create an airy roof in the form of Malaga's green and purple flag. There is no doubt that the show's art comes from the town's Andalusian roots. On each side, hundreds of locals from Alhaurín el Grande are seated, prepared to take in every moment. On a hot spring day, having taken off their jackets, they switch between fans and straw hats, and the organisers remove the plastic from the carpet, so its white shines more brightly. Alhaurín is now dressed in flamenco.

However, it is not by chance that this town is wearing a flamenco outfit, as one year ago the initiative Alhaurín Flamenca was born, with the aim of promoting local fashion and highlighting the importance of Andalusian traditions in the world of fashion. Malaga designer Teressa Ninú, the owner of Terressa Ninú Atelier, a flamenco clothing company, is clear about what makes her brand different, apart from her surname which she invented using her children's initials. Ninú explained that the incorporation of transparency and lace in her designs is what makes her stand out, as well as creating "very sensual dresses that are feminine and that make the woman feel very beautiful". Her workshop is located in Torre del Mar, where she works along with five other women. For this occasion, she chose to present ten flamenco dresses, in black, red, purple and bridal white.

Record time

However, the dress designs presented by Ninú on the white runway were part of a race against the clock. "With the ferias in Seville, Cordoba and Jerez, I sold many, so I had to start making more at the last minute, from Monday to Sunday and until three in the morning," the designer said. Currently, she dedicates her time exclusively to women's flamenco outfits, though she will soon present a new collection of flamenco-style communion dresses for young girls.

Frills swirling on the runway. Alba Tenza

Next to Ninú, Pepe Canela was waiting for one of his models' hairstyle to match his outfit for the runway. The designer, whose workshop is located in Torremolinos, was born in Zaragoza, though has felt "malagueño" for the past fifteen years, he expressed. For Canela, it was an honour to be back for the event's second edition. He devotes his time to designing dresses for special occasions and wedding dresses, as well as outfits for men. He is, in fact, the show's only designer to incorporate male models - two of them. Leaving behind coventional flamenco wear, his distinguishing feature is found in using flamenco style as inspiration "for all those times that you want to go to feria but don't feel like going in a heavy outfit," he explained.

Models arrived at the event without knowing what they were going to wear that day, as the designers were in charge of choosing what dress suited each person. "I always carry sizes 38 and 40 on average because although there are young girls who may not reach that size, I'd rather take a pin than have it fit too tightly on them, but in July we're going to do a show with people of all sizes and of different ages because it's important that all women can see themselves represented," the designer pointed out.

Preparations

As for Antonio Eloy's hair and makeup team, they were responsible for getting the models ready from first thing in the morning. "We receive a reference photo and when we arrive there we start doing their makeup and hair according to what the boss has told us to follow, but all the women have to go out with their hair up in a bun and the two boys with a drawn-on moustache," one makeup artist explained.

Preparations. Alba Tenza

Finally, after several hours of waiting, where there was no shortage of designers, reunions between locals and music, the show took place. There was no need to turn the lights on, because the spring sunshine at midday was enough for anyone to take their sunglasses out of their pocket. With the goal of creating a unique vision in the fashion industry and of supporting Malaga talent, as well as emerging designers, the second edition of the Alhaurín Flamenca fashion show begun, to the tune of Miguel Poveda's Embrujao por tu querer, and featuring Susana Zamora's designs. Zamora, affiliated with the promotional brand Málaga de Moda, under the slogan 'Talento Original' ('Original Talent'), was succeeded by designs from the Academia Isabel Cazorla and Inma de la Riva's brand, Inrydelo, along with local brands, Maribel Manzanares and Joseph Daniel.

Among frills, patterns and elegance, Ninú received the last round of applause, with the presentation of ten of her dresses, as well as an acknowledgement and a bouquet of flowers handed over by the mayor of Alhaurín el Grande, Anthony Bermúdez, among other officials.