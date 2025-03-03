Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

CPB Málaga
Firefighters free driver from car after it crashes off A-357 in Ardales
112 incident

Firefighters free driver from car after it crashes off A-357 in Ardales

The man escaped relatively unscathed and did not need to be taken to hospital for treatment

Ester Requena

Ester Requena

Monday, 3 March 2025, 12:06

A driver was involved in a serious road traffic accident early on Sunday morning on the A-357 road in the Malaga province municipality of Ardales. The vehicle left the road for reasons that have not been revealed, leaving the car quite badly damaged to the point that the driver was trapped inside it.

A team from the Campillos fire station went to the scene of the accident and helped the driver to get out of the crashed vehicle. The man was treated at the scene by an ambulance crew but did not need to be taken to hospital for treatment.

