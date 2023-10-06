Firefighters act fast to prevent a forest fire in Alhaurín after vehicle bursts into flames

Isabel Méndez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Regular firefighters and members of the Junta de Andalucía's wildfire brigade, Plan Infoca, worked together to prevent a forest fire at around midday this Friday in Alhaurín el Grande.

A vehicle caught fire, for reasons that are still unknown, next to a forested area which was in grave danger of going up in flames.

Ampliar The state of the vehicle after flames were put out. Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos

After crews from the Malaga provincial brigade withdrew, a group of forest firefighters, an environmental agent and an Infoca fire engine remained in the area to monitor the situation.