Firefighters act fast to prevent a forest fire in Alhaurín after vehicle bursts into flames

112 incident
Sections
Highlight
Isabel Méndez
Malaga
Friday, 6 October 2023, 18:14
Compartir
Regular firefighters and members of the Junta de Andalucía's wildfire brigade, Plan Infoca, worked together to prevent a forest fire at around midday this Friday in Alhaurín el Grande.
A vehicle caught fire, for reasons that are still unknown, next to a forested area which was in grave danger of going up in flames.
After crews from the Malaga provincial brigade withdrew, a group of forest firefighters, an environmental agent and an Infoca fire engine remained in the area to monitor the situation.
Publicidad
Publicidad
El Comercio
TodoAlicante
El Norte de Castilla
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.