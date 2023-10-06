Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Firefighters act fast to prevent a forest fire in Alhaurín after vehicle bursts into flames
112 incident

The blaze, which started at around midday today, was quickly brought under control by regular fire crews and a specialist wildfire team from Plan Infoca

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Friday, 6 October 2023, 18:14

Regular firefighters and members of the Junta de Andalucía's wildfire brigade, Plan Infoca, worked together to prevent a forest fire at around midday this Friday in Alhaurín el Grande.

A vehicle caught fire, for reasons that are still unknown, next to a forested area which was in grave danger of going up in flames.

The state of the vehicle after flames were put out. Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos

After crews from the Malaga provincial brigade withdrew, a group of forest firefighters, an environmental agent and an Infoca fire engine remained in the area to monitor the situation.

