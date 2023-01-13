Final phase of major overhaul of main road through Coín gets under way coín The works on Avenida España include new pipes for water drainage and a tidal flow lane

The works on Avenida España are now in their final phase. / SUR

The last phase of work on one of Coín's busiest streets, Avenida España, has begun. The Malaga provincial authority (Diputación) and Coín local council will invest 1.3 million euros in this third stage of works, which includes the improvement of drainage pipes among other infrastructure. A new reversible traffic lane will also be created to reduce rush hour congestion.

Works have been taking place on both sides of the street since the first week of January, to lay the pipes for the rainwater network, drainage and water supply.

The stretch of works covers the area from the roundabout and Río Cuevas crossing up to the Abogado de Oficio roundabout, which is part of the Avenida Reina Sofía. The works, which will aim to mitigate the impact of heavy rain cover an area of 520 metres.

The mayor Francisco Santos added that the new pipes would also separate rain water from sewage which goes directly to the Bajo Guadalhorce treatment facility.

"When it rains heavily we are faced with flooding which is something that will hopefully be eliminated with these works. Coín is growing rapidly and we need infrastructure in place to cope with this growth," the mayor stated.

As well as drainage improvements, there is also new tarmac and traffic regulation works in the area, a "vital" part of the intervention to reduce traffic jams in the area.

The total budget is 1,348,000 euros, of which one million comes from the Malaga provincial government. The rest is provided by the local council. "These are fundamental works for the regulation of traffic and the improvement of the water drainage network to avoid the build-up of water in the area," the mayor added.