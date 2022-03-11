Film set used in BBC soap opera set to get hotel facilities The new development will be capable of holding sports or cultural events alongside the existing audiovisual productions

The 'Ciudad del Cine' film set in Coín, which was first used in 1992 for the BBC soap opera El Dorado, could soon be welcoming new visitors.

Coín council has put a licence out to tender for a private company to develop a tourism complex on the 137,000-square-metre site. The successful bidder will manage the space for 50 years, paying an annual fee of 77,386 euros.

The conditions state that the business plan must include continuing to run the Ciudad del Cine as a set for audiovisual productions; the number of projects using the facility has been increasing, thanks to its collaboration with Canal Sur. In 2021 it was used to film part of HBO series His Dark Materials and Canal Sur's Desconocidas.

The new development, which is expected to include a five-star hotel, will have to accommodate film crews as well as tourists.

Coín council told SUR that there are various interested companies. The goal is for the new project to renovate and develop the Ciudad del Cine, as well as creating a new space which can host a variety of different activities, such as tourism, sport, culture, leisure and technology.

Among other criteria, priority will be given to projects whose architecture integrates aesthetically with the existing buildings, gardens and filming areas, as well as projects that are environmentally sustainable.