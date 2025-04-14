Kidnapped on the Costa and subjected to 11-hour ordeal and beatings in the Guadalhorce valley

Irene Quirante Malaga Monday, 14 April 2025, 15:44 Compartir

Three of the four people, all of French origin, involved in the kidnapping, beating and threatening of a man in a rural house in Álora have had their prison sentences lowered by a magistrate at Malaga's provincial court after admitting their involvement in the case. They will serve two and a half years, instead of the five and a half requested by the prosecutor. The fourth suspect is still wanted.

The incident unfolded in July 2022, when the perpetrators approached the victim in a BMW at a McDonald's burger chain car park in San Pedro Alcántara. They gave him two options: either get in the car with them or be killed. Frightened, he opted for the former, after which they tied him up and proceeded to physically abuse him all the way to a rural house in the municipality of Álora in Malaga province's Guadalhorce valley.

Once inside the property some 11 hours of beatings, threats and interrogations about a drug shipment and the money involved in it began. During the night, they threatened the victim with a saw and ham-cutting knives. In addition, they forced him to take off his clothes and get into a bathtub, where they told him that they were going to dismember him, if he did not answer their questions.

The abuse continued until the following morning, when the defendants placed a towel over the victim's head, so that he could not see his surroundings, and put him back in the BMW. They abandoned him on a dirt track in Cártama around 1.45pm.

In addition to being remanded in prison, the defendants will have to pay compensation of 300 euros for the victim's injuries.