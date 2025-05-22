Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Driver six times the drink-driving limit was speeding along the hard shoulder on inland Malaga road
Malaga

Driver six times the drink-driving limit was speeding along the hard shoulder on inland Malaga road

A 58-year-old man is being investigated for an alleged offence against road safety after being stopped on the road between Alhaurín el Grande and Fuengirola

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Thursday, 22 May 2025, 21:03

A Guardia Civil patrol car came across the car making "erratic manoeuvres" and speeding along the hard shoulder of the A-7053 road, which connects Alhaurín el Grande with Fuengirola. The 58-year-old driver is now under investigation because he was six times over the drink-driving limit.

The events took place at 8.35pm on Sunday 9 March, when a Guardia Civil patrol observed the car's strange movements.

The officers removed the vehicle from the road to ensure the safety of other road users. When the driver was identified, he showed obvious signs of being under the influence of alcohol. After being breathalysed, he gave a result of 1.65 milligrams of alcohol per litre of exhaled air, which is six times the maximum permitted (0.25).

The Guardia Civil opened proceedings against the driver for a possible offence against road safety and referred the case to the Fuengirola court.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 A Costa del Sol town at the heart of an international Mediterranean Sea sustainability initiative
  2. 2 Malaga town honours patron with four days of festivities and a traditional pilgrimage
  3. 3 Motorcyclist killed in fatal accident on Malaga motorway
  4. 4 Wildfire in Malaga province under control
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town announces plans for a second viewpoint
  6. 6 Marbella nationalities summit focuses on elderly community
  7. 7 Police officers to appear in court for misconduct
  8. 8 Official school of languages in Fuengirola introduces new English and Spanish courses
  9. 9 Chupete leads stunning turnaround as Malaga CF close in on safety
  10. 10 Benalmádena announces plans for new car park under Los Nadales fair ground

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Driver six times the drink-driving limit was speeding along the hard shoulder on inland Malaga road