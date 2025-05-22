Driver six times the drink-driving limit was speeding along the hard shoulder on inland Malaga road

Juan Cano Malaga Thursday, 22 May 2025, 21:03 Compartir

A Guardia Civil patrol car came across the car making "erratic manoeuvres" and speeding along the hard shoulder of the A-7053 road, which connects Alhaurín el Grande with Fuengirola. The 58-year-old driver is now under investigation because he was six times over the drink-driving limit.

The events took place at 8.35pm on Sunday 9 March, when a Guardia Civil patrol observed the car's strange movements.

The officers removed the vehicle from the road to ensure the safety of other road users. When the driver was identified, he showed obvious signs of being under the influence of alcohol. After being breathalysed, he gave a result of 1.65 milligrams of alcohol per litre of exhaled air, which is six times the maximum permitted (0.25).

The Guardia Civil opened proceedings against the driver for a possible offence against road safety and referred the case to the Fuengirola court.