Guadalhorce valley dog shelter in urgent need of new premises after latest flooding disaster

José Rodríguez Cámara Alhaurín de la Torre Tuesday, 1 April 2025, 12:59 Compartir

The Galgos en Familia dog shelter Alhaurín de la Torre, an association which is dedicated to the protection of the dogs it is named after, and also of ‘podencos’ (hunting hounds) and mastiffs, has announced that it is desperately in need of new premises after the recent rains have left the current shelter unusable. The head of the organisation, Gill Brunton, said "we are no longer going to continue here" because the latest flooding of the Guadalhorce river left a mountain of mud in its wake, which has left the facilities in ruins.

The same thing happened three months ago, but in this latest instance, the problem is much more serious, because the shelter had been recently repaired. In fact, improvements had been made after investing around 40,000 euros, thanks to donations from volunteers, who, as Brunton acknowledged, "cannot be asked for more".

Faced with this situation, which began in 2016, when they first experienced an episode of this type, she is now appealing for help: "We need another premises that is not prone to flooding, and also, if possible, some volunteers to help out". It is also important for the shelter to be in Alhaurín de la Torre or the surrounding area, because "the bulk of the volunteers live here".

The current shelter, located on rented land, cared for almost fifty dogs, and these animals are currently being looked after in the homes of the association's collaborators.

"We can't allow it to happen like last time, when, if it wasn't for all the volunteers and the emergency services who helped out, there could have been a disaster," Brunton said.

Five o'clock rescue mission

On the day of the last flood, Brunton arrived first, at around five in the morning, then other friends arrived with a boat, along with professionals from the rescue service, also with boats. "The water was a metre and a half high," she explained. Against the clock, they had to climb to higher levels with the dogs that were in the shelter. Since the rain stopped, Brunton, Rosa Macías Luque and María Bandera, among others, have been busy recovering belongings, household appliances and documentation. "We are going to try to save as much as we can so we can open the new shelter as soon as possible," Brunton said.

"We hope to have a much better place as soon as possible, so that our dogs can enjoy the life they deserve, which in many cases, they have never had," Bandera added, wearing muddy rubber boots, in the middle of what used to be a courtyard. The force of the water washed away everything, from a sofa to the fencing of many of the areas of the enclosure.

"Despite everything, I'm optimistic. I'm sure we'll find a better place and that we'll have help to do it," Brunton said. The problem they now face in order for the shelter to reopen is, as she jokes, "quite a big problem".