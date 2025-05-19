Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Driver dies after swerving off road and falling 100 metres near Malaga town
112 incident

Driver dies after swerving off road and falling 100 metres near Malaga town

The incident happened in the Peral stream area of the municipality of Cártama in the Guadalhorce valley

Irene Quirante

Monday, 19 May 2025, 13:19

A local man, 36, died in a traffic accident late on Sunday after his car left the road and fell a hundred metres in a rural area of Cártama municipality in Malaga province.

The accident took place in the area of the Peral stream. Around 10.07pm a witness alerted the emergency coordination centre that a car had left the road and fallen down a slope into a watercourse that was difficult to access.

Firefighters, Guardia Civil and Local Police officers, as well as a health emergency team were mobilised. They found the victim's body outside the vehicle, making investigators suspect that he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Emergency services, who established that no one else was travelling in the vehicle, could only certify his death at the scene.

The causes of the accident are not known, although the vehicle apparently crashed through the barrier at the side of the road and plunged down the bank.

According to sources the victim lived in Estación de Cártama..

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Wild boar on A-7 Costa del Sol motorway causes traffic accident that leaves two people in hospital
  2. 2 Burst sewage pipe forces flying of red flag and closure of popular Mijas Costa beach
  3. 3 La Concepción reservoir near Marbella is full
  4. 4 Dear Ursula
  5. 5 Malaga Virgin travels to Rome for jubilee procession
  6. 6 Popular Ruta del Rock returns to various venues in Torremolinos
  7. 7 Television programme about former editor to highlight the English cemetery, Cudeca and this newspaper
  8. 8 Work on new library in San Pedro to start in June
  9. 9 International cello and piano duo to perfom three concerts in Malaga and Cadiz provinces
  10. 10 Fuengirola town hall responds to needs of nearly 350 vulnerable families during first quarter of 2025

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Driver dies after swerving off road and falling 100 metres near Malaga town