Driver dies after swerving off road and falling 100 metres near Malaga town

Irene Quirante Monday, 19 May 2025, 13:19 Compartir

A local man, 36, died in a traffic accident late on Sunday after his car left the road and fell a hundred metres in a rural area of Cártama municipality in Malaga province.

The accident took place in the area of the Peral stream. Around 10.07pm a witness alerted the emergency coordination centre that a car had left the road and fallen down a slope into a watercourse that was difficult to access.

Firefighters, Guardia Civil and Local Police officers, as well as a health emergency team were mobilised. They found the victim's body outside the vehicle, making investigators suspect that he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Emergency services, who established that no one else was travelling in the vehicle, could only certify his death at the scene.

The causes of the accident are not known, although the vehicle apparently crashed through the barrier at the side of the road and plunged down the bank.

According to sources the victim lived in Estación de Cártama..