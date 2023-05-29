Controversial Spanish writer Antonio Gala dies after long fight against cancer The sharp-tongued 92-year-old, who had lived for many years in Malaga province, had said many times that he was not afraid of death, seeing as he had been officially pronounced dead on two previous occasions in the past

Tony Bryant Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

One of Spain’s most celebrated writers, Antonio Gala, died at the age of 92 at Reina Sofía hospital in Cordoba on Sunday (28 May) after a long battle with cancer. Gala withdrew from the spotlight and took refuge in his home city of Cordoba when his health began to fail several years ago. The sharp-tongued, and often controversial writer, had constantly declared that he was not afraid of death, seeing as he had been officially pronounced dead on two previous occasions in the past.

Prior to the decline in his health, Gala had lived for many years at his estate in Alhaurín el Grande, the Finca La Baltasara, which was converted into a museum in 2022.

While living in the 18th century country mansion in Malaga province, Gala created works such as The Crimson Manuscript, which earned him the Planet Award in 1990.

A graduate in law, philosophy, politics and economics, the author has written in a wide variety of genres during his long career and he has been awarded numerous prizes, not only within the field of poetry, but also for his contributions to theatre and television.

As a columnist, he worked for several Spanish newspapers, and many of his series of articles were later published as books.

Numerous awards

He received numerous awards throughout his life, including the City of Barcelona Award, the Theatre Forum Award, the National Literature Award, the Golden Quixote Award and the National Script Award, among many others.

Gala was born in Brazatortas (Ciudad Real), although he always associated with Cordoba because he spent the majority of his life there.

He spent his early years between Cordoba and Madrid, where he began to forge his success during the 1960s. Although he had enjoyed a 60-year career in literature, theatre and television, Gala had declared that his true success was the foundation that bears his name. The bohemian writer, and passionate animal lover, bequeathed the institution, which supports and promotes young artists, all his assets, including his prodigious collection of 3,000 walking canes.