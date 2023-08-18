Coín to stage summer music festival aimed at the younger generation

Alba Tenza Coín Compartir Copiar enlace

Coín will launch its latest live music event especially for the younger generation on Saturday 26 August, a festival that will present some of the top fusion, pop and urban music artists of the moment.

The Menta Fresh Festival will be staged on the town’s fairground between 7pm and 4am, and the organisers have suggested a few “essential” items that will be needed for the event: these include “a reusable glass, a flamboyant outfit, comfortable shoes and an Instagram account to share the experience”.

The town’s mayor, Francisco Santos said the festival has been organised following numerous the requests made by the younger generation for an exciting new summer festival. The event will offer a night of non-stop music performed by established singers such as Fabbio, Jorge Tallón, Ezequiel Rodríguez, Guille Angulo, Aissa and Mike Martín.

“It is a good selection of top performers, which we hope the youngsters will enjoy, because this is an event organised for them,” Santos said.

Although the festival is open to anyone over the age of 16, minors under 18 years of age will have to carry authorisation from their legal guardian to be able to enter the venue.

The popular food trucks will also be on hand, offering a variety of different cuisine from around the world.

Ticket prices start at 12 euros and there are also different VIP options available.

www.enterticket.es