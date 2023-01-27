Coín Royal British Legion celebrates 17th birthday A cake was cut and the chairman, Jo Taylor, shared memories of the days when the branch had over 100 members

Around 30 members and guests of the Coín Royal British Legion gathered at Molly's Roadhouse on Wednesday last week to celebrate the branch's 17th birthday.

Chairman Jo Taylor looked back at the days when the branch had over 100 active members but recognised that times have changed.

"Many of our members were growing old and preferred to spend their twilight years with family in the UK so branch numbers were shrinking steadily. Spain is a wonderful place to live in early retirement but life can become a challenge for expats as they grow older," said a representative.

The management committee are now looking forward to the challenges of 2023. The club meets on the first and third Wednesday of the month and welcomes new members.