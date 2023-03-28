Coín opens its first dog park, at request of local residents The 1,000-square-metre space, which cost 60,000 euros, includes an exercise area and obstacle course, a drinking fountain for dogs and a picnic area for the owners

Coín has announced the opening of a new 1,000-square-metre dog park, a facitlity - the first of its kind in the municipality - which had been requested by local residents. Located in Calle Águilas, behind the headquarters of the Cofradía del Nazareno and the Peña Alcohine, the park is divided into different areas and has cost 60,000 euros. The space includes an exercise area and obstacle course, a drinking fountain for dogs and a picnic area for the owners.

The new facility was opened by the mayor, Francisco Santos, who said, “Coín has a large rural area where our animals can exercise, but we wanted to have a specific space for dogs in the town, as called for by our residents. Coín is an open municipality, with space for everyone, and of course, this includes our pets”.

During the inauguration, the opportunity was taken to launch a campaign on the rules of use of the park, with special attention to raising awareness to the duty of pet owners to remove their animal’s excrement and to clean public areas where they urinate.

“It is important for us all to take care of our town. We have several cleaning teams, but we must all do our part to keep it as clean as possible,” Santos declared.