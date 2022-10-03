Coín's new 2.5-million-euro leisure and sports park expected to be open by end of this year The Parque Lineal, a 20,000 square metre green space located close to the town centre, will boast a lake and bathing area, a 1,000-seat amphitheatre and several workout areas with calisthenics equipment and bio-healthy machines for the elderly

Coín town hall has announced that the Parque Lineal, a new 20,000 square metre leisure and sports area located close to the town centre, will be ready to open to the public by the end of this year.

The new park, which, according to the council, is already 60 per cent complete, will become a multipurpose enclave in the Guadalhorce region. The Mayor of Coín, Francisco Santos, told SUR that the leisure space will be the starting point of the future Coín river path in the Guadalhorce Green Corridor.

The project will involve an investment of 2.5 million euros and the park will be divided into different spaces, which will include a lake, four large playgrounds distributed over an area of 2,000 square metres, as well as a 1,000-seat open air amphitheatre, which will be used to give visibility to local artists.

The man-made lake, which will incorporate a bathing area, has already been filled with water, and among the pending works are the installation of LED lighting and the planting of various species of trees and plants.

In addition, Santos said the new green space will include several sports workout areas with calisthenics equipment and bio-healthy machines for the elderly, along with a cafeteria and a 4,000 square metre parking area with spaces for 150 cars.

The construction of the car park, one of the first phases of the project, is financed by the provincial authority with a budget of 180,000 euros.

“The project is part of the Green Corridor and is a commitment to culture and leisure, together with fun, sports, and the enjoyment of residents and visitors in a place where they can work out, enjoy a performance or have a drink while the little ones enjoy the large playgrounds,” Santos explained.