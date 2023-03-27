Coín to launch new digital tool to help boost tourism

It be one of the first municipalities in Malaga province to have this new system, which allows visitors to play their stay in the town

Visitors to Coín will soon be able to plan their trip on the new iUrban platform, a digital app which will be available from May. The new hi-tech facility will also be located at the tourist office in Plaza de Alameda, and also in the Mercado Agroalimentario del Guadalhorce (food market).

The councillor for Tourism, Dori Luque, pointed out that this service will complement the personalised attention already available from the department, “while also giving a quality leap in technological innovation”.

According to José Plaza, the person in charge of the initiative, “Coín is going to be one of the first municipalities in Malaga to have this new system.”

The digital platform will allow visitors to plan their stay in Coín from their mobile telephone or any electronic device, while the town hall will also be able to monitor which attractions are most in demand.

The tool will offer information concerning local leisure routes and nature trails, sporting activities, museums, festivals, restaurants, bars and hotels, among other things.

The councillor said that uploading of local information onto the digital platform has already begun, and it is hoped that the service will be launched in in time for the summer season.